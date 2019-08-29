LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Lewis Dixon, 74, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Sweet Home Church of Christ , Hallsville. Interment, Dixon Memorial Park, Hallsville. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Peoples Funeral Home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home , Marshall. Mr. Dixon was born May 28, 1945, in Hallsville and died August 27, 2019.
Robert Lewis Dixon
LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Lewis Dixon, 74, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Sweet Home Church of Christ , Hallsville. Interment, Dixon Memorial Park, Hallsville. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Peoples Funeral Home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home , Marshall. Mr. Dixon was born May 28, 1945, in Hallsville and died August 27, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.