MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Shiner, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Galilee Baptist Church, Marshall. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Carthage. Mr. Shiner was born November 22, 1950, and died August 18, 2020.
Robert Shiner
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Shiner, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Galilee Baptist Church, Marshall. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Carthage. Mr. Shiner was born November 22, 1950, and died August 18, 2020.
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Shiner, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Galilee Baptist Church, Marshall. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Carthage. Mr. Shiner was born November 22, 1950, and died August 18, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.