Roberta Rae Davidge
MARSHALL Funeral services for Roberta Rae Davidge, 83 of Marshall will be 2 PM, Sunday, June 27, 2021 in the chapel of Downs Funeral Home with burial to follow in Colonial Gardens Cemetery., Mrs. Davidge was born January 9, 1938 in Shreveport, LA and passed away June 24, 2021 in Marshall, TX.
