Robin Beatriz
TENAHA, TX — Robin Beatriz, 64, of Tenaha, TX, was born on June 16, 1957, in Center, TX. She departed this world on October 9, 2021 in Tyler. Funeral - 11 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel, Carthage, Texas. Interment will follow at Friendship Bobo Cemetery in Bobo, TX. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday and the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.