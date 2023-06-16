Roderick Knighten, Jr.
MARSHALL — Funeral Service for Roderick Knighten, Jr. will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 17, 2023 at St. John Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Hot. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 6:10 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.