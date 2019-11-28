HOUSTON Funeral services are scheduled for Rodrick Dewayne Davis, of Houston, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Waskom. Interment, Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Texas & La Baptist Association Building, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Davis was born January 29, 1970, in Marshall, and died November 19, 2019.
Rodrick Dewayne Davis
