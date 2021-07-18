Roger D Leslie
LONGVIEW Memorial services for Mr. Roger Leslie, 70, of Longview, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Anderson officiating. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home. His ashes will be laid to rest in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.