CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Roland D. Shivers, 88, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Restland Memorial Park. Interment, Restland Memorial Park. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey, Carthage. Mr. Shivers was born February 10, 1932, in Elysian Fields, and died October 8, 2020.
Roland D. Shivers
