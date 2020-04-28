MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Romero Phillips Tucker, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Four Mile Cemetery. Interment, Four Mile Cemetery. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Tucker was born April 24, 1955, and died April 21, 2020.
Romero Phillips Tucker
MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Romero Phillips Tucker, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Four Mile Cemetery. Interment, Four Mile Cemetery. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Tucker was born April 24, 1955, and died April 21, 2020.
MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Romero Phillips Tucker, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Four Mile Cemetery. Interment, Four Mile Cemetery. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Tucker was born April 24, 1955, and died April 21, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.