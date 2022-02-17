Ronald Charles McCowan
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Ronald Charles McCowan, 58, will be Saturday, 02/19/2022 at the Texas & Louisiana Baptist Assoc. at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Pine Bluff Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 02/18/2022 from 6 - 7 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home. Mr. McCowan was born 07/24/1963 and died 02/08/2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.