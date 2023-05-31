Ronald Lynn Conditt
MARSHALL — A Life Celebration® memorial service for Ronald Lynn Conditt, age 74, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, June 2nd, 2023, at Sullivan Funeral Home. Ronald was born on June 7, 1948, in Hillsboro, Texas. The full obituary and online condolences may bel left at CammackFamily.com
