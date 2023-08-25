Ronald Walling
CARTHAGE, TX — Ronald Walling, 77, of Carthage, TX, formerly of New Summerfield, TX, passed away Tuesday morning, August 22, 2023, in Tyler. He was born on June 15, 1946, in Palestine, TX. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. -12 noon on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel.
