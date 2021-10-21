Ronna Phillips
GARY — Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Ronna Phillips, 51, of Gary will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Still Waters Cowboy Church. Burial in Murvaul Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation is 6-8:00 p.m. Friday night at the funeral home. Mrs. Phillips was born April 10, 1970 in Carthage and passed away October 18, 2021 in Gary.
