Ronney Lenoir
MARSHALL, TX — Ronney Lenoir, 75 of Marshall, passed away Aug 16, 2021 in Longview. He was born June 23, 1946 in Paris, TX. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am, Monday, Aug 23, 2021 at the Travis St. Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 East Travis St. Marshall, TX with Rev. Thad Carter officiating. Visitation with his family will follow the services.
