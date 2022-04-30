Ronnie Andrews
JEFFERSON — Funeral Services for Mr. Ronnie Andrews, 75, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 2:00pm April 30, 2022 at Shady Grove Church of Christ in Jefferson, Texas. Burial will follow afterwards at Douglass Chapel Cemetery in Jefferson, Texas. Mr. Andrews was born September 26, 1946 and transitioned on April 22, 2022.
