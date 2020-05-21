GARY Graveside services are scheduled for Ronnie Lovings, 63, of Gary, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Old Center Cemetery. Interment, Old Center Cemetery. Viewing, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Lovings was born September 21, 1956, in Houston, and died May 18, 2020.
Ronnie Lovings
GARY Graveside services are scheduled for Ronnie Lovings, 63, of Gary, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Old Center Cemetery. Interment, Old Center Cemetery. Viewing, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Lovings was born September 21, 1956, in Houston, and died May 18, 2020.
GARY Graveside services are scheduled for Ronnie Lovings, 63, of Gary, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Old Center Cemetery. Interment, Old Center Cemetery. Viewing, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Lovings was born September 21, 1956, in Houston, and died May 18, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.