Rose McNeill
TENAHA Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Mrs. Rose Brashear McNeill, 77, of Tenaha, TX. Mrs. McNeill was born November 11, 1943 in Gravette, AR and passed this life April 10, 2021 in Longview, TX. A memorial service is scheduled at the Paxton United Methodist Church on Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.