LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Rosie Lee McCoy Shaw, 82, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Pyland Cemetery, Lassater. Interment, Pyland Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. McCoy Shaw was born January 30, 1938, in Belcher, Louisiana, and died December 12, 2020.
Rosie Lee McCoy Shaw
