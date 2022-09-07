Rowland Duckworth
CARTHAGE, TX — Funeral services for Rowland Duckworth, 75, of Carthage will be held at 10 a.m. on Thurs, Sept 8 at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: 5-7 Wednesday at the funeral home. Rowland was born on Apr 29, 1947 in Henderson and passed away Sept 5, 2022 in Carthage. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
