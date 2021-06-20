Roxanna Beavers Cox
BRIDGEPORT, TX Memorial Services for Roxanna Cox, age 84, will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, TX. Roxanna was born May 27, 1937 in Courtney, OK and passed from this life May 30, 2021 in Bridgeport, TX. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home.
