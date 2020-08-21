MOUNT PLEASANT Graveside services are scheduled for Roy D. Hawk Ivory, 88, of Mount Pleasant, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Edwards Cemetery. Interment, Edwards Cemetery. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mount Pleasant. Mr. Hawk Ivory was born August 9, 1932, in Mount Pleasant, and died August 17, 2020.
Roy D. Hawk Ivory
