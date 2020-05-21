HOUSTON Funeral services are scheduled for Roy Perkins, of Houston, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Deadwood. Interment, Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Black's Funeral Chapel, Carthage. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Perkins was born April 26, 1955, and died May 7, 2020.
Roy Perkins
