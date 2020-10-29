BAKERSFIELD Funeral services are scheduled for Roy Wayne Stoker, 58, of Bakersfield, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Downs Funeral Hme. Interment, New Prospect. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Stoker was born October 19, 1961, in Gregg County, and died October 18, 2020.
Roy Wayne Stoker
BAKERSFIELD Funeral services are scheduled for Roy Wayne Stoker, 58, of Bakersfield, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Downs Funeral Hme. Interment, New Prospect. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Stoker was born October 19, 1961, in Gregg County, and died October 18, 2020.
BAKERSFIELD Funeral services are scheduled for Roy Wayne Stoker, 58, of Bakersfield, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Downs Funeral Hme. Interment, New Prospect. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Stoker was born October 19, 1961, in Gregg County, and died October 18, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.