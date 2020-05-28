CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Ruby Dean Holland Williams, of Tatum, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Grace Christian Fellowship, Tatum. Interment, Pine Grove Cemetery, Carthage. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Black's Funeral Chapel, Carthage. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Ms. Holland Williams was born February 21, 1959, and died May 21, 2020.
Ruby Dean Holland Williams
