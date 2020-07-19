NEW SALEM Funeral services are scheduled for Ruby Furqueron Powers, 77, of New Salem, 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, New Salem Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Powers was born October 15, 1942, in New Orleans, LA, and died July 17, 2020.
Ruby Furqueron Powers
