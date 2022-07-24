Ruby Payne
HALLSVILLE — Memorial Services for Mrs. Ruby Payne, age 91, of Hallsville, TX will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at The Travis St. Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. A time of visitation will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 1:00p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.