LONGVIEW A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Russell Craft, 81, of Longview, 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at HighRidge Church, 2011 W. Marshall Ave, Longview. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Craft was born April 9, 1939, in Lubbock and died July 8, 2020.
Russell Craft
