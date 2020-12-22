MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Rusty Asaff, 70, of Marshall, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Asaff was born August 31, 1950, in Marshall, and died December 18, 2020.
Rusty Asaff
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Rusty Asaff, 70, of Marshall, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Asaff was born August 31, 1950, in Marshall, and died December 18, 2020.
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Rusty Asaff, 70, of Marshall, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Asaff was born August 31, 1950, in Marshall, and died December 18, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.