MARSHALL A Memorial Service for Ruth Ann Ainsworth, 66 of Waskom will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Waskom, TX. She was born October 12, 1954 and passed away on July 17, 2021. Memorials can be made to Ruth Ann Ainsworth Scholarship Fund at Waskom ISD.
