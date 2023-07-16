Ruth Cordelia Jones
KARNACK — A graveside service for Ruth Cordelia Jones, 87, of Karnack, Texas, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Forest Park Cemetery East in Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be during normal business hours on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home. Mrs. Jones passed away on July 12, 2023, in Marshall, Texas.
