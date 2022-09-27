Ruth Dodd Arden
MARSHALL, TX — Ruth Dodd Arden, age 96, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Marshall. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 5-7pm at Marshall Elks Lodge. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 10:00am at Center Cemetery in Harleton. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
