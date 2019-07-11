MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Ruth Henderson King, 92, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Full Gospel Holy Temple Church. Interment, Rose Hill Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. King was born April 4, 1927, in Marshall, and died July 8, 2019.
Ruth Henderson King
