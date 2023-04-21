Ruth Roberson
MARSHALL — Funeral Services are scheduled for Ruth V. Roberson, 89, of Marshall, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at New Zion Church of Christ, under the direction of Craig Funeral Home. Interment, New Zion B.C. Cemetery. Viewing, Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10 - 11 a.m. at New Zion Church of Christ. Mrs. Roberson was born September 2, 1931 in Harleton, and died April 16, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.