WASKOM Ruthie Allen Dale, age 78, passed away on July 12, 2021 in Waskom, TX surrounded by her family. Service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 6:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home followed with a time of visitation from 6:30pm-8:00pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
