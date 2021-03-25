Sadie Juliette Robert
MARSHALL Sadie Juliette Robert, age 87, passed away on March 22, 2021. Mrs. Robert was born in Edmiston, New Brunswick, Canada on June 17, 1933. Graveside Service to be held at 2pm on Saturday, 3/27/2021 at Forest Park East Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
