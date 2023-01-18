Sally Amburn
CARTHAGE, TX — Sally Ann George Amburn, 72, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Longview, TX. She was born on December 24, 1950, in Gilmer, Texas. Funeral service: was 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation: was 1-2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Tuesday.
