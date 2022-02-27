Sally O’Dell Trotter
MARSHALL — Viewing for Mrs. Sally O’Dell Trotter , 79, of Marshall will be Monday, February 28, 2022 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home. Burial will be in Richmond, California handled by the Stewarts Rose Manor Funeral Services. Mrs. Trotter was born December 27, 1942 and died February 18, 2022.
