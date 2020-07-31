MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Sammy Leon Hall, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Bethlehem Cemetery, Deadwood. Interment, Bethlehem Cemetery, Deadwood. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hall was born October 13, 1948, and died July 28, 2020.
Sammy Leon Hall
