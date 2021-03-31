Sammy Ray Jimmerson
ORE CITY Services for Sammy Jimmerson will be 12:00 p.m., Fri. April 2,2021 at Bethel Miss. Baptist Church in Longview. Burial Cedar Grove Cem. in Ore City under the direction of Reeder-Davis. Mr. Jimmerson will lie in state 12 until 5 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
