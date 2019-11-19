BECKVILLE - Graveside services are scheduled for Sam Vandegriff, 75, of Beckville, 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Langley Cemetery, Beckville. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Vandegriff was born February 4, 1944, in Oak Grove, Arkansas, and died November 17, 2019.
Sammy Vandegriff
