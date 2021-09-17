Sandra E. Rains
DIBOLL, TX — Sandra E. Rains, Dec 31, 1946 - Sept 13, 2021. She owned Sandy’s Boutique and dispatched for the Angelina Sheriff Dept. Surviving children, Ronnie Mize, Tim Reynolds, Tammy Butler; grands, Ronin, Rainey, Tyler, and Aaron; siblings, Ralph Smith, Lamar Smith, Ronnie Smith, Grady Smith, Jr; and her pups, Booboo and Stormy. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
