Sandra Elaine (Dickson) Harris
MARSHALL - Sandra Elaine (Dickson) Harris, age 84, passed away in Marshall, TX on Jan. 9, 2021. Mrs. Harris was born on Dec. 1, 1936 in Knox City, TX. Visitation at 10am and Funeral Service at 11:00am on Wed., Jan. 13, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment at Lee Cemetery, Winnsboro, TX at 2pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.