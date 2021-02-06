Sandra Hagler
CARTAHGE No services are scheduled at this time for Mrs. Sandra Hagler, 80 of Carthage, Texas. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Hagler was born May 15, 1940 in Houston, Texas and passed away February 3, 2021 in Carthage.
