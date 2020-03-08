MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sandra Kay Myers, 74, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Kelley Residence. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Myers was born October 29, 1945, in Los Angeles, California, and died February 18, 2020.
Sandra Kay Myers
