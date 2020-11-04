CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Sandra Pierce Bains, 68, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Friendship Cemetery, Carthage. Visitation, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Bains was born November 11, 1951, in Carthage, and died November 2, 2020.
Sandra Pierce Bains
