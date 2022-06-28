Sandra Robinson
CARTHAGE, TX — Sandra Delores Robinson, 58, of Carthage, TX, passed away Thurs., June 23, 2022, in Dallas, TX. She was born on Feb. 3, 1964, in Los Angeles, CA. Funeral service: 11 a.m., Thurs., June 30, 2022 at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Wed. at the funeral home.
