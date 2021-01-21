Sara Jean Harper
MARSHALL, TEXAS Graveside services for Sara Jean Harper, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall, TX. Viewing will be Friday, January 22, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Mrs. Harper was born February 17, 1931 and died January 9, 2021.
