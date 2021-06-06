Sarah Jo Calvert
MARSHALL, TX Funeral services for Sarah Jo Calvert, 66 of Marshall will be 2 p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, June 6th at Downs Funeral Home. Sarah was born June 11, 1954 in Marshall and passed away June 4, 2021 in Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.