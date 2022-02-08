Scott Acker
BECKVILLE, TX — Graveside services with military honors for Richard Scott Jones Acker, 72, of Beckville will be held at 11 am, Wed., Feb. 9, 2022 at the Harris Chapel Cemetery in Panola County. He was born Sept. 16, 1949 in Evansville, IN and passed away Feb. 5, 2022 in Beckville. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
