CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Scottie Dean Fields, 57, of Carthage, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Restland Memorial Park in Carthage. Interment, Restland Memorial Park. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Fields was born July 25, 1963, in Laramie, WY, and died August 20, 2020.
Scottie Dean Fields
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Scottie Dean Fields, 57, of Carthage, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Restland Memorial Park in Carthage. Interment, Restland Memorial Park. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Fields was born July 25, 1963, in Laramie, WY, and died August 20, 2020.
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Scottie Dean Fields, 57, of Carthage, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Restland Memorial Park in Carthage. Interment, Restland Memorial Park. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Fields was born July 25, 1963, in Laramie, WY, and died August 20, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.